US tariff shock: $7.5 billion hit looms for India’s engineering exports

According to EEPC estimates, exports worth $12.5 billion are directly hit by the new tariff, and nearly $6 billion of this could be lost, mainly in steel-related products. Auto components, which make up about $2.5 billion of exports to the US, may see losses of around $0.5 billion, taking the total losses to about $6.5 billion. On top of this, exporters are already losing about $1 billion every year because of the earlier US tariff on steel and aluminium, which affected $5 billion worth of shipments. Put together, the overall losses could reach nearly $7.5 billion.