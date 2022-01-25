Engineering goods exports grow 54% to $81.8 bn during April-Dec

The impressive growth in engineering goods exports in recent years has largely been due to the zero duty export promotion capital goods (EPCG) scheme of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry and forms part of the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP). The present policy which came into force on 1 April, 2015, was for 5 years with validity upto 31st March, 2020. In order to provide policy stability during the pandemic period, foreign trade policy 2015-20 was extended for the year 2021-22 up to 31st March 2022, the statement said.