Entities allowed to run sick companies as they bring expertise: IBBI
These regulations allow entities to register themselves as insolvency professionals and perform associated duties.
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Bord of India (IBBI) on Friday said it allowed entities to take on the job of administering sick companies in place of individual insolvency professionals as the former brought multiple skillsets needed for salvaging companies.