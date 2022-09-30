Insolvency and Bankruptcy Bord of India (IBBI) on Friday said it allowed entities to take on the job of administering sick companies in place of individual insolvency professionals as the former brought multiple skillsets needed for salvaging companies.

IBBI said in a statement that it brought out the Insolvency Professionals (Fourth Amendment) Regulations on Wednesday allowing entities to be appointed for administering bankrupt companies given the advantages an entity can bring over individual professionals.

“Considering the limitations on the part of an insolvency professional, being an individual, in dealing with processes under the Bankruptcy Code requiring concurrent efforts, and multi-disciplinary expertise, the Board decided to institutionalise the profession of insolvency professionals. To begin with, the Board has considered it appropriate to enable the Insolvency Professional Entity (IPE) recognised by the Board to carry on the activities of an insolvency professional," IBBI said in a statement on Friday.

Mint was the first to report on 11 June that incorporated entities such as firms will be allowed to run bankrupt businesses in place of individual administrators hired by lenders.

These regulations allow entities to register themselves as insolvency professionals and perform associated duties. Earlier they were allowed only to provide support services to insolvency professionals.

Since an individual administering a sick company undergoing bankruptcy resolution takes on the tasks of an entire board of directors, it is not possible for him to complete every task necessary to resuscitate the company optimally due to lack of time and expertise.

Experts welcomed the move. Individuals serving as insolvency professionals might be met with limitations while dealing with the multifarious issues that pop up in a company’s operations due to lack of time and, in certain cases, expertise, Said Pritika Kumar, founder of law firm Cornellia Chambers. “Insolvency professional entities usually have corporate governance and risk management structures in place and may not face such limitations due to their institutionalised nature," said Kumar.

Under pressure to rescue more companies in distress and to help lenders to cut their losses while giving another chance to sick businesses, IBBI is reworking the bankruptcy framework through sweeping changes in ground rules while proposed amendments to the bankruptcy code is taking longer than anticipated. Earlier in September, IBBI allowed slicing up of businesses in distress so that individual units or assets can be sold separately which would attract more investor interest.

Those amendments– the Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons (Fourth Amendment) Regulations—enabled the re-issue of the request for a resolution plan so that the assets of the corporate debtor could be sold in parts where no resolution plan has been received for the company as a whole.

The regulator considers that a mix of investors buying different parts of a bankrupt company is better than a single investor picking up the company as a whole as different investors may find individual units more strategically fitting. (ends)