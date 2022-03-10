Entrepreneurs in NE India need to bridge critical gaps in local economy: FM

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The revival of Indian economy remains linked to investments, especially on infrastructure. Sitharaman said the PM Gati Shakti programme is guiding infrastructure planning, investment and coordination between various stakeholders
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Entrepreneurs in northeast India should see opportunities in areas like warehousing, aggregation of local produce, and last mile connectivity and seek the help of banks to tap export markets, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told businessmen at an interaction in Guwahati on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Entrepreneurs in northeast India should see opportunities in areas like warehousing, aggregation of local produce, and last mile connectivity and seek the help of banks to tap export markets, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told businessmen at an interaction in Guwahati on Thursday.
The minister is in Assam as part of a series of post-budget interactions in different parts of the country, accompanied by senior officials from the finance ministry. Sitharaman said critical gaps in the areas mentioned above which when addressed will help boost the local economy. The finance minster also flagged the absence of aggregators for local produce as one such critical gap that needs to be addressed.
The minister is in Assam as part of a series of post-budget interactions in different parts of the country, accompanied by senior officials from the finance ministry. Sitharaman said critical gaps in the areas mentioned above which when addressed will help boost the local economy. The finance minster also flagged the absence of aggregators for local produce as one such critical gap that needs to be addressed.
Northeast India is blessed with endowments and products but one big challenge is the want of people belonging to the region taking up a bridging role, the minister said. “There is no aggregation in the economy which lubricates the economy here. There are organic products but we find it difficult to find who can aggregate it and export it," the minister said, highlighting the need for a local network which can do it economically, for both branded and non-branded items. Warehousing and last mile connectivity are the other areas that need attention, the minister said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“It is also for the local entrepreneurs to see the opportunity and come into warehousing, seek banks’ help. Banks can also provide you additional capital," the minister said. Aggregation, last mile connectivity, together with warehousing, will help the North East region to solve many of its economic problems, the minister said. “You can directly send it over to South East Asian nations. You can directly send it over to Bangladesh. You can always look at Indian ocean islands. You have a great advantage. All of us have to go to those key gaps and fill them."
Finance secretary TV Somanathan, who was present on the occasion, told businesses that the government’s ₹50,000 crore loan guarantee scheme for covid affected sectors (LGSCAS) will be extended by another three months. The scheme is meant for augmenting healthcare facilities in rural and urban areas other than eight metropolitan cities, and focuses on backward districts. The earlier deadline for the scheme that offers financial guarantee cover for brownfield expansion and greenfield projects related to health and medical infrastructure was 31 March 2022.
“The credit guarantee scheme has a time limit. As of now, it will be extended for another three months till June 2022," said Somanathan. Under the scheme, 50% of the loan will be guaranteed by the government of India and if it is an aspirational district, it can go upto 75%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“I think there is a need for greater awareness of these schemes. ‘Guarantee’ in the sense that the default will be covered by the government for the bank so the bank offers it at a much lower rate of interest and they also have a concessional refinance facility from RBI for these loans," the finance secretary explained.
Sitharaman told businesses that the union budget for FY23 is a budget in continuity, which carries forward some of the essential policy announcements which were made a year ago. She said the revival of the Indian economy remains linked to investments, especially on infrastructure. The minister also said that the PM Gati Shakti programme is guiding infrastructure planning, investment and coordination between various stakeholders.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!