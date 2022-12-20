EPFO adds 1.29 million members in Oct, 30% MoM fall

Of the total 1.29 million members added during the month, around 7.28 lakh new members have been covered under social security cover of EPFO for the first time. Among the new members, highest number was registered for age group of 18-21 years with 0.22 million members. This was followed by age group of 22-25 years with 0.19 million members. Out of total new members joined, approximately 57.25% are from the age-group of 18-25 years of age.