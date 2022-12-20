EPFO adds 1.29 million members in Oct, 30% MoM fall

NEW DELHI :The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization made 1.29 million net additions in October, a dip of 30.2% as compared to 1.68 million net new subscribers added in September, the labour ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry in a statement said that around 2,282 new establishments have started complying for the first time under the Employees’ Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 ensuring social security cover to their employees.
A year-on-year comparison of payroll data reflects an increase of 21,026 in net membership in October 2022, it stated.
Of the total 1.29 million members added during the month, around 7.28 lakh new members have been covered under social security cover of EPFO for the first time. Among the new members, highest number was registered for age group of 18-21 years with 0.22 million members. This was followed by age group of 22-25 years with 0.19 million members. Out of total new members joined, approximately 57.25% are from the age-group of 18-25 years of age.
During the month, approximately 0.56 million net members exited but rejoined the EPFO by changing their jobs within the establishments covered by EPFO and opted to transfer their funds from the previous PF account to the current account instead of opting for final settlement.
Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that enrolment of net female members has been 0.26 million in October, 2022. Out of this, 72.7% or 0.19 million females have joined EPFO for the first time during the month.
State-wise payroll figures highlight that month-on-month growing trend in net member addition was observed in states of Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand etc. In terms of net payroll addition during the month, top five states constituted around 60.15% of the total net payroll addition among all age groups.
The states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi & Haryana have added approximately 0.77 million net members during the month.
As per the Ministry of Labour & Employment, online services of EPFO has helped members to seamlessly rejoin or exit the membership. The payroll data of EPFO is computed every month as new members are added every month while old members may also exit at the same time.
EPFO is committed to extend social security benefits in the form of Provident, Pension and Insurance Funds to the organized workforce of the country covered under the purview of Employees’ Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.
EPFO has been releasing payroll data since April 2018, covering the period September 2017 onwards.
