EPFO adds 1.46 million members in March; youth, women drive growth

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which manages retirement savings for salaried employees, reported a net addition of 1.46 million subscribers in March, with just over half being first-time enrollees, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

EPFO recorded 754,000 new member enrollments in March. Provisional data showed that net subscriber additions increased by 1.15% compared to March 2024, reflecting stronger employment opportunities and growing awareness of employee benefits, supported by EPFO’s outreach efforts.

New subscriptions in March rose 2.03% sequentially, and were up 0.98% year-on-year.

The data also highlighted increased participation from women and young workers. Subscribers aged 18-25 dominated new enrollments, with 445,000 added in March, accounting for 58.94% of the total new subscribers. This age group’s additions grew 4.21% month-on-month and 4.73% year-on-year. The net payroll addition in this group, after accounting for exits, stood at 668,000, marking a 6.49% annual increase.

“This is in consonance with the earlier trend which indicates that most individuals joining the organized workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers,” said EPFO.

Additionally, 1.32 million former members rejoined EPFO in March, a marginal 0.39% rise from February but a significant 12.17% year-on-year increase. EPFO noted these members switched jobs within EPFO-covered establishments and transferred their accumulations instead of seeking final settlements, safeguarding their long-term financial security and social protection.

Female membership also saw growth, with 208,000 new female subscribers in March, up 4.18% year-on-year and 0.18% from February. Net female payroll addition reached around 292,000, a 0.78% increase compared to the previous year. EPFO said this reflects a broader shift toward a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

On the regional front, Maharashtra led job creation with 20.24% of net payroll additions in March. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana each contributed more than 5% to the total net additions.