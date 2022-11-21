EPFO adds 1.68 million members in September

Of the total 1.68 mn members added during the month, around 934,000 have come under EPFO coverage for the first time. Among the new members, the highest number was registered for the age group of 18-21 years with 294,000 members. This was followed by the age group of 21-25 years with 254,000 members. Approximately 58.75% are from the age-group of 18-25 years of age.