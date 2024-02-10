EPFO fixes 3-year high 8.25% interest rate on employees' provident fund for 2023-24: Sources
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has fixed an 8.25 percent interest rate on employees' provident fund for 2023-24, which is a three-year high. EPFO had increased the interest rate on EPF to 8.15 percent for 2022-23 from 8.10 percent in 2021-22.
