EPFO net October member additions at 1.53 million

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) net added 1.53 million members in October, an increase of 18.22% from a year ago, according to provisional payroll data released on Wednesday by the labour ministry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The data showed an addition of 772,000 members, including 204,000 women into the EPFO. A significant portion of the new members, representing 58.60%, were young employees between the ages of 18 and 25, according to the labour ministry.

Additionally, the payroll data showed that around 1.10 million members had exited the EPFO, only to re-register with the organisation within the same month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"These members have switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement thus, extending their social security protection with EPFO," the labour ministry said.

The number of exits have been falling over the last four months. In absolute terms, October exits were the lowest in the last 12 months, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Haryana were the top five states in terms of net member additions during October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Haryana were the top five states in terms of net member additions during October. These states together enrolled 901,000 members during the month, which constitute around 58.92% of net addition.

These states collectively enrolled 901,000 members during the month, which constitutes around 58.92% of net members addition.

Month-on-month comparison of industry-wise data displays significant growth in members working in establishments engaged in the hotel industry, trading and commercial establishments, among others, as per the statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Of the total net membership, around 40.27% addition is from expert services (consisting of manpower suppliers, normal contractors, security services, miscellaneous activities etc.)," it added.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.