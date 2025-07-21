EPFO sees an all-time high net payroll addition at over two million in May

India’s formal job market saw a significant boost in May 2025, with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recording a net payroll addition of over two million, the highest monthly tally since the payroll data series began in April 2018, according to provisional data released by the ministry of labour and employment on Monday.

Net female payroll additions rose to 425,000, a 7.5% month-on-month increase and a 15% rise compared to May 2024, highlighting growing female participation in the formal workforce.

The surge reflects sustained momentum in formal job creation, with 942,000 new subscribers (ones taking up their first formal jobs) joining the EPFO in May, up from 849,000 in April, the data showed.

Of these, about 262,000 were women and about 680,000 were men.

Re-joining members, those who switched jobs earlier and chose to transfer their EPFO accounts rather than withdraw, stood at 1,611,000 in May, up 2.1% from April and 14.3% from a year ago, the data showed.

“These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under the ambit of the EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement, thus safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection,” the ministry added.

Young workers aged 18-25 continued to dominate new enrollments.

Net additions in this age group rose to 873,000 in May, up 15.1% over April and marginally higher year-on-year.

“This is in consonance with the earlier trend, which indicates that most individuals joining the organized workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers,” the labour and employment ministry said.

The services sector saw manpower suppliers contributing 463,000 additions, followed by expert services at 138,000, and other segments, including miscellaneous services, security, and contractors, combining to a total of 895,000 additions to the workforce, according to the data.

Sectors such as textiles, garments, cleaning, engineering, and finance also saw notable gains in new employees.

State-wise data showed that the top five states and Union territories contributed nearly 60% of the net payroll additions, with Maharashtra alone accounting for 20.3%, the data showed.

