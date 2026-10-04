Easy money era is ending, interest rates to stay high: French economist Landau

Reflecting that investors are pricing in more risks, the yield on 10-year government bonds in the US has jumped 49 bps in the past one month to 5.27%, the highest since 2002. In France, it has risen by 67 bps, in Italy by 46 bps and in the UK by 25 bps. In India, 10-year yields have risen about 25 bps, largely tracking global moves amid the West Asia crisis.