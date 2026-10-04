Easy money era is ending, interest rates to stay high: French economist Landau

NEW DELHI : The era of easy money is coming to an end, French economist Jean-Pierre Landau has said, cautioning that the world is moving towards elevated real interest rates, driven by falling global savings, heavy investment in technology, and a large buildup in public debt.
NEW DELHI : The era of easy money is coming to an end, French economist Jean-Pierre Landau has said, cautioning that the world is moving towards elevated real interest rates, driven by falling global savings, heavy investment in technology, and a large buildup in public debt.
The favourable conditions that led to low rates are now fading, indicating higher borrowing costs for governments and companies, Landau, former deputy governor of the Banque de France, told Mint in an interview on the sidelines of the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi.
The favourable conditions that led to low rates are now fading, indicating higher borrowing costs for governments and companies, Landau, former deputy governor of the Banque de France, told Mint in an interview on the sidelines of the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi.
“We had almost three decades of very low interest rates. Long-term real rates were not a monetary factor, they were a real factor. We are coming now, maybe, to a period where this very favourable situation is coming to an end,” Landau said.
In September, the US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps), the first hike in three years. The European Central Bank has raised the key rates twice in 2026—in June and September, each time by 25 bps.
Landau flagged three drivers of the latest change. First, global savings will likely decline, especially in emerging economies, including China, where young populations that once had high savings and are now ageing.
Second, investment needs are rising. Artificial intelligence and new digital technologies are extremely capital-intensive, and Africa, too, will require massive funds over the next 20 years to provide employment for its population that will likely double.
Third, most countries, including the developed ones, have accumulated huge debt over the past two decades.
“Those are three factors which are going to push the interest rates higher on a real basis, independently of monetary policy,” he said.
It will likely force both governments and investors to be more choosy about their spending and investments, and will reward good macroeconomic management.
“Markets are going to be more selective than before,” he said.
Reflecting that investors are pricing in more risks, the yield on 10-year government bonds in the US has jumped 49 bps in the past one month to 5.27%, the highest since 2002. In France, it has risen by 67 bps, in Italy by 46 bps and in the UK by 25 bps. In India, 10-year yields have risen about 25 bps, largely tracking global moves amid the West Asia crisis.
Policy prescription
For policymakers facing the challenge of a high-rate period, Landau breaks the interest rate into three components: growth, inflation and risk premium.
The growth part is welcome, he said. “We want strong growth, so we want pro-growth policies everywhere as possible.”
The inflation component hinges on sticking to a prudent macro-stability framework.
As for the risk premium, it can be lowered by being predictable and stable, with ability to project policy in the long run.
On the growing debate on de-dollarisation, given the alleged weaponisation of the currency by the US, Landau said while there are questions about the dollar, there are not many alternatives to it at this stage.
“Therefore, it’s kind of a situation where people don’t trust the dollar as much as they did, but they don’t have an alternative as a safe asset,” he said.
On UPI and crypto
Landau said India’s UPI (United Payments Interface) “should be a model for the world”, as he pitched for using digitalisation to promote more efficient, more inclusive and safer payments. Despite their flaws, competition from crypto may have pushed efficiency improvements in the payment system.
“India is clearly at the forefront. It has an excellent UPI system… Brazil, another big emerging economy, has the Pix payment system. Especially in Africa, prospects for digital payments will be enormous,” Landau said.
He, however, expressed concerns over cryptos like Bitcoin and Ether, saying they are “very interesting technologically” but “very incomplete monetarily” and very speculative.
“We should be cautious in giving general public access to this because we don’t want to expose too much retail investors to that,” he said.
AI could bring an upheaval in financial and monetary systems in the next 5-7 years, with cross-border impact, he said. “We are at the beginning,” he added.
On co-operation, risk areas
On the impact of rising advanced economy rates for emerging markets, including India, Landau said, while macroeconomic management of emerging markets has improved substantially in the past 15 years, raising their ability to absorb shocks from the advanced world, the main concern now is about lower international cooperation.
“If individually each country is better equipped to face shocks, ability to coordinate is much, much smaller than it was only five years ago. That would be my main concern.” The focus should be on fiscal consolidation, reserve management and fostering global cooperation to beat shocks, he suggested.
Landau stressed two global financial stability risks, beyond the public debt--rising private credit that is opaque and complex, and growth of non-bank financial intermediation. The opacity of private credit makes it hard to predict its course, he said.
Non-banks, meanwhile, have different dynamics from banks, are harder to monitor. They are also more prone to liquidity shocks, and are now much bigger holders of public debt, Landau said.