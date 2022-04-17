‘ESG should be part of business strategy’

Investors have become conscious of ESG considerations, Verma said. As on 31 January, there were 10 mutual fund schemes in India having ESG as their theme with assets under management of more than Rs12,000 crore. Also, since 2016-17, there have been 19 issuances of green bonds in India, which together mobilised Rs5,819 crore, he said. These are similar to conventional bonds but the proceeds will be invested in projects that offer environmental benefits.