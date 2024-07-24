ESIC adds 2.30 million new employees in May 2024

  • In the last few years, net new EPFO enrolments have risen progressively, with first-time employees aged 25 years and below accounting for about 50% of net additions to EPFO payrolls.

Manas Pimpalkhare
Updated24 Jul 2024, 07:29 PM IST
Chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran has said that India needed to create about 8 million jobs every year, (Photo: Mint)
Chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran has said that India needed to create about 8 million jobs every year, (Photo: Mint)

New Delhi: The Employees' State Insurance Corp. (ESIC) welcomed 2.30 million new employees in May, according to provisional payroll data. This marks a 14% increase from the same period last year. Notably, 48% of these new enrolees were under 25 years old, and nearly 20% were women.

The latest figures also show a significant sequential increase, with nearly 40% more people joining the scheme compared to April. Additionally, the number of new establishments offering ESIC coverage grew by 8.7% from the previous month.

The ESIC, overseen by the labour ministry, provides social security benefits through monetary insurance to registered employees. Under the Employees' State Insurance Act of 1948, the ESIC offers financial aid for health-related events that may result in wage loss.

The data comes a day after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for FY25. Employment and skilling were key highlights of the budget, which included five new schemes with a total outlay of 2 trillion over the next five years to address the country's employment situation. The budget also allocated 1.48 trillion for education, employment, and skilling.

More here | Three Budget schemes target formal employment. But will they deliver new jobs?

As part of the prime minister’s package, the government plans to introduce three new schemes featuring an employment-linked incentive (ELI) model. These schemes will focus on enrolling new employees in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), recognizing first-time employees, and supporting both employees and employers. Employers will be reimbursed up to 3,000 per month for two years for each additional employee hired. This initiative aims to create 5 million new jobs.

The budget also allocated 10,000 crore for a New Employment Generation Scheme, reflecting a renewed focus on job creation following a slowdown in employment growth post pandemic. 

According to recent data from the EPFO, new provident fund enrollments surged over 40% to more than 13 million in FY22 as the country emerged from the pandemic. However, job creation slowed significantly, with only a 15% increase in FY23 and a mere 3.5% in FY24, according to EPFO data.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Economy news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 07:29 PM IST
HomeEconomyESIC adds 2.30 million new employees in May 2024

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.30
    03:59 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    0.25 (0.16%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.15
    03:52 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    -1.35 (-0.45%)

    NTPC

    392.55
    03:50 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    10.2 (2.67%)

    Federal Bank

    201.45
    03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    3.45 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Castrol India

    270.60
    03:56 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    24.05 (9.75%)

    HBL Power Systems

    648.35
    03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    54.6 (9.2%)

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

    693.90
    03:49 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    56.3 (8.83%)

    Borosil Renewables

    560.70
    03:57 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    42.45 (8.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,412.00-3,783.00
      Chennai
      70,716.00-4,406.00
      Delhi
      70,716.00-4,332.00
      Kolkata
      70,716.00-4,845.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.78/L0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

      More From Popular in Economy
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue