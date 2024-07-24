ESIC adds 2.30 million new employees in May 2024

New Delhi: The Employees' State Insurance Corp. (ESIC) welcomed 2.30 million new employees in May, according to provisional payroll data. This marks a 14% increase from the same period last year. Notably, 48% of these new enrolees were under 25 years old, and nearly 20% were women.

The latest figures also show a significant sequential increase, with nearly 40% more people joining the scheme compared to April. Additionally, the number of new establishments offering ESIC coverage grew by 8.7% from the previous month.

The ESIC, overseen by the labour ministry, provides social security benefits through monetary insurance to registered employees. Under the Employees' State Insurance Act of 1948, the ESIC offers financial aid for health-related events that may result in wage loss.

The data comes a day after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for FY25. Employment and skilling were key highlights of the budget, which included five new schemes with a total outlay of ₹2 trillion over the next five years to address the country's employment situation. The budget also allocated ₹1.48 trillion for education, employment, and skilling.

As part of the prime minister’s package, the government plans to introduce three new schemes featuring an employment-linked incentive (ELI) model. These schemes will focus on enrolling new employees in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), recognizing first-time employees, and supporting both employees and employers. Employers will be reimbursed up to ₹3,000 per month for two years for each additional employee hired. This initiative aims to create 5 million new jobs.

The budget also allocated ₹10,000 crore for a New Employment Generation Scheme, reflecting a renewed focus on job creation following a slowdown in employment growth post pandemic.