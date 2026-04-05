Prices of rice, wheat, atta and pulses fall despite West Asia war

“The reason that I see for the price correction is the disruption in exports of commodities such as rice, wheat, wheat products and vegetables. While this is positive from a consumer and inflation perspective, we also need to look at it from the farmers’ point of view,” said Rakesh Arrawatia, professor at the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA), Gujarat, and dean, School of Cooperative Banking and Finance. “The government should ensure that farmers are getting better prices for their produce.”