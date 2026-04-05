New Delhi: The government's measures have kept prices of essential commodities in India stable, with staples such as rice, wheat, atta and pulses showing a decline over the year and month prior, according to consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare.
Prices of rice, wheat, atta and pulses fall despite West Asia war
SummaryTimely interventions, including buffer stock releases and supply-side measures, prevented any sharp spikes despite external shocks, says consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare.
New Delhi: The government's measures have kept prices of essential commodities in India stable, with staples such as rice, wheat, atta and pulses showing a decline over the year and month prior, according to consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More