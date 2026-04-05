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Prices of rice, wheat, atta and pulses fall despite West Asia war

Dhirendra Kumar
2 min read5 Apr 2026, 02:55 PM IST
Pulses, a major driver of food inflation in previous years, have shown a broad-based softening. (Mint)
Pulses, a major driver of food inflation in previous years, have shown a broad-based softening. (Mint)
Summary

Timely interventions, including buffer stock releases and supply-side measures, prevented any sharp spikes despite external shocks, says consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare.

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New Delhi: The government's measures have kept prices of essential commodities in India stable, with staples such as rice, wheat, atta and pulses showing a decline over the year and month prior, according to consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare.

New Delhi: The government's measures have kept prices of essential commodities in India stable, with staples such as rice, wheat, atta and pulses showing a decline over the year and month prior, according to consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare.

The government is actively monitoring prices of 40 essential commodities daily due to concerns over imported inflation, Khare said in an interview. Timely interventions, including buffer stock releases and supply-side measures, prevented any sharp spikes despite external shocks, she said.

The government is actively monitoring prices of 40 essential commodities daily due to concerns over imported inflation, Khare said in an interview. Timely interventions, including buffer stock releases and supply-side measures, prevented any sharp spikes despite external shocks, she said.

Cereal prices have stayed flat year-on-year, according to the consumer affairs ministry’s data as of 4 April. Rice stood at 42.61 per kg compared with 42.89 a year ago, while wheat declined to 31 per kg from 31.76. Wheat flour or atta eased to 36.98 per kg from 37.6 a year earlier, indicating adequate domestic availability and stable procurement.

Also Read | Oil prices are still high. Why that could help stocks and lower inflation.

Pulses, a major driver of food inflation in previous years, have shown a broad-based softening. Tur (arhar) dal declined to 122.05 per kg from 130.63 a year earlier. Gram (channa) dal to 85.04 from 87.59, while urad dal declined to 117.44 from 119.18. Moong dal also saw a marginal correction, while masoor dal remained largely stable.

Cereals account for around 9% of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket, while pulses have a weight of about 2–3%.

Retail inflation in India rose to a 10-month high of 3.21% in February on higher vegetable prices and renewed food security risks. This marks an increase from 2.13% in January under the new 2024-based series.

“The reason that I see for the price correction is the disruption in exports of commodities such as rice, wheat, wheat products and vegetables. While this is positive from a consumer and inflation perspective, we also need to look at it from the farmers’ point of view,” said Rakesh Arrawatia, professor at the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA), Gujarat, and dean, School of Cooperative Banking and Finance. “The government should ensure that farmers are getting better prices for their produce.”

Also Read | Dissonance between reported and experience inflation: Inevitable?

On 24 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in Lok Sabha that the Centre has constituted seven empowered groups of officials and experts to assess the impact of the war in West Asia and take remedial measures across sectors.

The empowered groups have been tasked with examining strategic issues, including prices and supply of essential commodities, transport and logistics, defence and external affairs, and economy, finance, and supply chain-related matters, among others. The consumer affairs secretary is leading the empowered group on prices and supply of essential commodities.

Vegetable prices, which also contribute around 6% to the CPI, have moderated sharply over a year earlier as of 4 April. Onion prices dropped to 24.99 per kg from 31.11, while potato fell to 20.42 from 23.59. Tomato prices, however, increased to 26.76 per kg from 20.89.

Also Read | Farmer unions worry ban on loose diesel sale will hurt Apr harvest
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Meet the Author

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground rRead more

eporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

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HomeEconomyPrices of rice, wheat, atta and pulses fall despite West Asia war

Prices of rice, wheat, atta and pulses fall despite West Asia war

Dhirendra Kumar
2 min read5 Apr 2026, 02:55 PM IST
Pulses, a major driver of food inflation in previous years, have shown a broad-based softening. (Mint)
Pulses, a major driver of food inflation in previous years, have shown a broad-based softening. (Mint)
Summary

Timely interventions, including buffer stock releases and supply-side measures, prevented any sharp spikes despite external shocks, says consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare.

Gift this article

New Delhi: The government's measures have kept prices of essential commodities in India stable, with staples such as rice, wheat, atta and pulses showing a decline over the year and month prior, according to consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare.

New Delhi: The government's measures have kept prices of essential commodities in India stable, with staples such as rice, wheat, atta and pulses showing a decline over the year and month prior, according to consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare.

The government is actively monitoring prices of 40 essential commodities daily due to concerns over imported inflation, Khare said in an interview. Timely interventions, including buffer stock releases and supply-side measures, prevented any sharp spikes despite external shocks, she said.

The government is actively monitoring prices of 40 essential commodities daily due to concerns over imported inflation, Khare said in an interview. Timely interventions, including buffer stock releases and supply-side measures, prevented any sharp spikes despite external shocks, she said.

Cereal prices have stayed flat year-on-year, according to the consumer affairs ministry’s data as of 4 April. Rice stood at 42.61 per kg compared with 42.89 a year ago, while wheat declined to 31 per kg from 31.76. Wheat flour or atta eased to 36.98 per kg from 37.6 a year earlier, indicating adequate domestic availability and stable procurement.

Also Read | Oil prices are still high. Why that could help stocks and lower inflation.

Pulses, a major driver of food inflation in previous years, have shown a broad-based softening. Tur (arhar) dal declined to 122.05 per kg from 130.63 a year earlier. Gram (channa) dal to 85.04 from 87.59, while urad dal declined to 117.44 from 119.18. Moong dal also saw a marginal correction, while masoor dal remained largely stable.

Cereals account for around 9% of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket, while pulses have a weight of about 2–3%.

Retail inflation in India rose to a 10-month high of 3.21% in February on higher vegetable prices and renewed food security risks. This marks an increase from 2.13% in January under the new 2024-based series.

“The reason that I see for the price correction is the disruption in exports of commodities such as rice, wheat, wheat products and vegetables. While this is positive from a consumer and inflation perspective, we also need to look at it from the farmers’ point of view,” said Rakesh Arrawatia, professor at the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA), Gujarat, and dean, School of Cooperative Banking and Finance. “The government should ensure that farmers are getting better prices for their produce.”

Also Read | Dissonance between reported and experience inflation: Inevitable?

On 24 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in Lok Sabha that the Centre has constituted seven empowered groups of officials and experts to assess the impact of the war in West Asia and take remedial measures across sectors.

The empowered groups have been tasked with examining strategic issues, including prices and supply of essential commodities, transport and logistics, defence and external affairs, and economy, finance, and supply chain-related matters, among others. The consumer affairs secretary is leading the empowered group on prices and supply of essential commodities.

Vegetable prices, which also contribute around 6% to the CPI, have moderated sharply over a year earlier as of 4 April. Onion prices dropped to 24.99 per kg from 31.11, while potato fell to 20.42 from 23.59. Tomato prices, however, increased to 26.76 per kg from 20.89.

Also Read | Farmer unions worry ban on loose diesel sale will hurt Apr harvest
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground rRead more

eporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyPrices of rice, wheat, atta and pulses fall despite West Asia war
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