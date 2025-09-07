Electric truck buyers skip PM E-Drive scheme as scrappage papers elude
India's PM e-Drive scheme for electric trucks faces setback on the starting line, with no incentives lapped up even as their sales hit a monthly record of 73 units. The ₹500-crore fund is untapped due to scrapping certificate mandates, revealing obstacles in transitioning to greener mobility.
New Delhi: India’s electric trucking push is off to a faltering start. August saw record sales of 73 e-trucks, yet not one got any incentive under the government's flagship green mobility scheme, PM E-Drive. Nearly two months after guidelines were notified, the ₹500-crore corpus earmarked for zero-emission trucks remains untouched, even though the vehicles were classified as a sunrise sector with subsidies planned for over 5,600 units.