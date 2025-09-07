Electric truck buyers skip PM E-Drive scheme as scrappage papers elude

New Delhi: India’s electric trucking push is off to a faltering start. August saw record sales of 73 e-trucks, yet not one got any incentive under the government's flagship green mobility scheme, PM E-Drive. Nearly two months after guidelines were notified, the ₹500-crore corpus earmarked for zero-emission trucks remains untouched, even though the vehicles were classified as a sunrise sector with subsidies planned for over 5,600 units.

Industry executives cite the mandate of scrapping certificates as a key hurdle to manufacturers in claiming incentives for e-truck purchases. And here is why the success of this scheme matters—diesel trucks comprise just 3% of India’s vehicle fleet but contribute nearly a third to the country's carbon emissions.

The PM E-Drive scheme for e-trucks mandates that the incentives will be given only when buyers provide a scrapping certificate for a fossil fuel-based truck of the same size. This means if a consumer wants to claim incentives to buy a 55-tonne electric truck, they must scrap a similar weight diesel truck, or purchase a scrapping certificate for one since these certificates are transferable.

“The scrapping mandate was going to be an issue. The industry had earlier sought relief from the government about this, because the scrapping ecosystem, especially for trucks, is not up to the mark in India," said an industry official, requesting anonymity.

Queries sent to the ministry of heavy industries, and truck makers Ashok Leyland, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles and Tata Motors remained unanswered.

The PM E-Drive scheme provides incentives in the range of ₹2.7 lakh - ₹9.6 lakh on the purchase of every truck, based on its gross vehicle weight and battery size. The incentive— ₹5,000 per kilowatt-hour of battery capacity of a truck—is given to buyers and consumers as a discount from the manufacturers. The manufacturers are later reimbursed by the government.



The ₹10,900-crore PM E-Drive scheme is the government’s third scheme to promote the adoption of electric mobility by reducing the upfront cost of purchasing an electric vehicle. Earlier, the government ran two iterations of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (and Hybrid) vehicles for five years each from FY15 to FY24.

Electric trucks were set to be incentivized under the scheme for the first time, with an allocation of ₹500 crore for about 5,643 trucks. The scheme has especially set aside 1,100 such trucks for Delhi and the national capital region, owing to its air pollution issues.

Government think tank NITI Aayog had last month said in a report that the high upfront cost of an e-truck may delay the transition.

The PM E-Drive scheme applies to medium and heavy goods carriers—the N2 and N3 categories of trucks. N2 trucks are those with a gross vehicle weight of above 3.5 tonnes but under 12 tonnes, while N3 are those with a gross weight of 12-55 tonnes. The gross vehicle weight refers to the weight of the truck along with the maximum load it is allowed to carry, including the weight of the passengers.

The government recently extended the scheme's benefits for two more years till FY28 for electric trucks, buses, and charging infrastructure. Earlier, the scheme was set to lapse in March 2026.

Other schemes taking off

Private lending schemes for electric trucks, however, do not have such mandates, and have seen a positive response. Ease of Doing Business, a private initiative piloted by the commerce and industry ministry under its e-mobility arm National Highways for Electric Vehicles (NHEV), started a ₹500 crore viability gap funding programme and credit outlay backed by private capital to exclusively cover overall deployment of electric trucks.

This viability gap funding, started in August after the PM E-Drive scheme's guidelines for e-trucks were notified, was to provide credit to consumers who wished to purchase electric trucks.

Stating that the NHEV viability gap funding had seen a positive response from the industry, Abhijeet Sinha, programme director, Ease of Doing Business, said that among the few differences between its lending programme and the government’s PM E-Drive scheme is the scrapping mandate. “We have heard from the industry that scrapping mandates are making it difficult to claim incentives under the PM E-drive scheme," he said. “As long as truck buyers and operators prove to us in technical trials that the asset will not become a non-performing asset (NPA) which technically establish an inbuilt first loss guarantee (FLG); we are willing to facilitate credit for the truck purchase," he said.



While the government’s intention with the PM E-Drive scheme is to boost locally-made electric vehicles, the private sector lending scheme's aim is to provide credit for a viable product. “As long as truck buyers prove to us that the asset will not become a non-performing asset, we are willing to provide credit for the truck purchase," Sinha said.

