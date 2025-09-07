Electric truck buyers skip PM E-Drive scheme as scrappage papers elude

Stating that the NHEV viability gap funding had seen a positive response from the industry, Abhijeet Sinha, programme director, Ease of Doing Business, said that among the few differences between its lending programme and the government’s PM E-Drive scheme is the scrapping mandate. “We have heard from the industry that scrapping mandates are making it difficult to claim incentives under the PM E-drive scheme," he said. “As long as truck buyers and operators prove to us in technical trials that the asset will not become a non-performing asset (NPA) which technically establish an inbuilt first loss guarantee (FLG); we are willing to facilitate credit for the truck purchase," he said.

