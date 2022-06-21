EU announces €600 million to help ease food crisis triggered by war

Russia is blocking millions of tonnes of grains desperately needed across the world. To help our partners we will mobilize an additional €600 million to avoid a food crisis and an economic shock, Ursula von der Leyen said
The European Union (EU) will pump in €600 million to help avert a global food crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.
“Russia is blocking millions of tonnes of grains desperately needed across the world. To help our partners we will mobilize an additional €600 million to avoid a food crisis and an economic shock. This comes on top of an EU package of €3 billion for global food security," Ursula von der Leyen said in a social media post.
Last month India was forced to ban wheat exports in order to control wheat prices and to ensure domestic food security. However, India has kept diplomatic channels open for neighbors such as Bangladesh and vulnerable nations.
Mint had earlier reported that India has received requests from Indonesia, Oman, UAE, Bangladesh and Yemen and is currently evaluating their wheat requirements.
“These funds will support African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries to cope with the dire situation, through humanitarian assistance (€150 million), sustainable production and resilience of food systems (€350 million) and macro-economic support (€100 million)," Ursula said in a statement.
The European Commission stated that even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, close to 193 million people across 53 countries and territories were acutely food insecure and in need of urgent assistance.
Russia’s attack is dramatically worsening the situation and is taking a heavy and senseless toll, not only on the Ukrainian population, but also those most vulnerable around the world, the commission added.