(Bloomberg) -- The European Union agreed to begin discussions on a long-term reform of its fiscal rules to allow member states to spend more on defense, following a push from Germany.

EU leaders meeting in Brussels Thursday called on the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, “to explore further measures” with regard to the so-called stability and growth pact, according to a text of the summit conclusions seen by Bloomberg. The leaders also backed a commission proposal to suspend temporarily the restrictions on defense spending.

For decades, EU policy has been shaped and constrained by Germany’s insistence on controlling public borrowing, both at home and in other member states. But Trump’s return to the White House, and his insistence that the US should no longer be the main guarantor of security in Europe, has prompted a dramatic shift in Berlin, with chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz this week unveiling a massive spending plan that aims to transform Germany’s military.

Against this backdrop, the EU is working to mobilize potentially trillions of euros in additional defense funds to counter the threat of Russian aggression. While the commission has proposed adding a short-term escape clause to the stability and growth pact to boost defense spending, a broader discussion was triggered at a meeting on Wednesday when Germany told member states that the commission’s plan doesn’t go far enough, Bloomberg reported previously.

On Thursday, EU envoys had already signaled broad support to Germany’s request to review the fiscal rules. Berlin’s radical change came only one year after the country opposed a similar move requested by some member states when the fiscal rules were reformed in 2024.

“We must ensure in the long term that states can spend as much on defense as they want,” the current chancellor, Olaf Scholz, said as he arrived at the summit, insisting the EU needs “a long-term change of the rules to make sure member states can make their own decisions on defense spending.”

The conclusions add that the new measures to loosen the fiscal rules should not endanger debt sustainability, an important factor for some countries.

EU finance ministers are expected to discuss options to ease the rules when they meet on Monday and Tuesday. One of the issues they’ll aim to clarify is the length of such flexibility to boost defense spending. A German official said that it should be at least for 10 years.

The EU’s budget rules limit member states’ debt to 60% of GDP and the deficit to 3%.

As part of the package to accelerate military spending, EU leaders also welcomed on Thursday the commission’s proposal to set up a new €150 billion fund to provide cheap loans to member states to build its defense production.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com