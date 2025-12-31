EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism from 2026 to hit Indian steel, aluminium exports: GTRI

New Delhi: Indian steel and aluminium exports to the European Union are set to face a sharp competitiveness shock from 1 January 2026, when the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) moves from a reporting framework to a payment-linked regime, according to a report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

The report, prepared by former Indian Trade Service officer Ajay Srivastava, said that although the CBAM levy will be formally paid by EU importers, the economic burden will be pushed back to Indian exporters through lower prices, tighter contracts and tougher supplier selection. To remain viable in the EU market, many exporters may have to absorb price cuts of 15–22%.

This warning comes against the backdrop of India advancing its negotiations with the EU, with expectations that the much-awaited full-fledged trade agreement could be signed in the next few months, possibly by end-January or early February.

Mint had reported on 5 January 2025, the European Union had decided to help small Indian businesses cope with its proposed tax on carbon-intensive exports by funding decarbonisation technologies.

Later, on 15 June 2025, then commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said that India had sought an exemption for its MSMEs from the European Union’s carbon tax.

The report noted that from the first shipment of 2026, carbon costs will be factored into every procurement decision, even though the formal surrender of CBAM certificates will begin only in 2027.

“EU buyers, registered as authorised CBAM declarants, will link purchasing decisions directly to embedded emissions, reshaping negotiations well before the first certificates are submitted,” Srivastava said.

However, the GTRI report cautioned that production routes will decisively influence export prospects. Steel made through blast furnace–basic oxygen furnace routes will carry the highest carbon burden, while gas-based direct reduced iron and scrap-based electric arc furnace routes will face progressively lower exposure.

In aluminium, the source of electricity matters, with coal-based power sharply increasing the carbon burden and the CBAM cost, it said.

A key problem is that large producers often do not share plant-level emissions data with MSMEs that source steel or aluminium from them, leaving smaller firms without the verified carbon information required under CBAM.

In the absence of such data, EU authorities may apply default emission values, usually set at the highest benchmarks, which can sharply inflate carbon costs even when actual emissions are lower. “This gap risks hitting MSMEs harder than larger players and could push many of them out of EU supply chains unless corrective steps are taken,” Srivastava said.

Industry representatives warn that the compliance burden could fall unevenly across the supply chain, with smaller exporters facing the greatest risk.

“CBAM could become a serious barrier for MSME exporters, not because of product quality or pricing, but due to the lack of access to verified emissions data. Many small firms source steel and aluminium from large producers who do not share plant-level carbon information, leaving MSMEs exposed to punitive default values,” said Vinod Kumar, president, SME Forum.

“Unless there is a mechanism to ensure data transparency across the supply chain, a large section of MSME exporters risks being pushed out of the EU market,” Kumar added.

The report said exporters that fail to provide verified data risk being assigned default emission values by the EU, which can be 30–80% higher than actual emissions, sharply raising carbon costs and eroding margins overnight.

From 2026, independent verification of emissions will become mandatory, with only EU-recognised or ISO 14065–compliant verifiers accepted. The process is expected to resemble a financial audit, involving detailed documentation, validation and certification.

The report added that contracts will also evolve, with CBAM clauses becoming standard, including cost pass-through provisions, verification obligations and renegotiation triggers linked to EU carbon price movements.

GTRI argued that exporters need to respond by building internal CBAM pricing frameworks, including a “shadow carbon price” aligned to EU benchmarks, and by preparing standardised CBAM data packs for each plant.

“These data packs, covering production routes, emissions per tonne, verification statements and audit contacts, will effectively become as essential as invoices or certificates of origin,” it said.

While large, low-emission producers may be able to turn CBAM into an advantage, the report flagged serious risks for MSMEs. Compliance costs, complex data requirements and limited access to verified emissions information could push many smaller exporters out of EU supply chains, it warned.

For the first eight months of this financial year (April–November), India was a net importer of steel, with domestic production at 109.726 million tonnes, according to ministry of steel data.

