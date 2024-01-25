EU delegates to visit India in February for FTA discussions
The EU is a major export destination for India, second only to the US. But non-tariff barriers by EU have led to a decline in India's goods exports to the bloc over the past two decades
New Delhi: A 15-member team from the European Union (EU) will travel to New Delhi on 19 February for a week of deliberations on a potential free trade agreement (FTA) with India, two people aware of the matter told Mint.
