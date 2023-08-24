‘EU for investment court system for dispute resolution under BIT’2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 11:46 PM IST
EU officials plan to discuss the proposal with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, European commissioner for trade Valdis Dombrovskis said
NEW DELHI : The European Union (EU) has proposed an investment court system for dispute resolution as part of the bilateral investment treaty (BIT) under negotiation alongside the free trade agreement, European commissioner for trade Valdis Dombrovskis said.
