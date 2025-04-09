EU hits back at Trump tariffs, targets £20 billion US products: ’Countermeasures can be suspended if...’

The EU on Wednesday adopted its first measures hitting back at President Donald Trump's tariff onslaught, targeting more than 20 billion euros of US products including soybeans, motorcycles and beauty products.

"These countermeasures can be suspended at any time, should the US agree to a fair and balanced negotiated outcome," the European Commission said in a statement issued after EU member states greenlit the measures.

The levies are retaliation for US duties on steel and aluminium imposed last month -- with Europe's response to Trump's latest tariffs salvo yet to be announced.

Duties will start to be collected under the measures on April 15, the commission said.

"The EU considers US tariffs unjustified and damaging, causing economic harm to both sides, as well as the global economy," it added.

Brussels stressed it wanted a deal that "would be balanced and mutually beneficial".

Trump has also slapped a 25-percent tariff on car imports from the EU, and targeted the bloc with so-called reciprocal tariffs of 20 percent.

An EU spokesman said its response to those measures could be unveiled as early as next week.

Wednesday's retaliation measures consist of two parts.

First, the EU will let a set of levies dating from Trump's first term -- but currently suspended -- snap back into place and they will be collected from next Tuesday.

The second step includes a new list of products to target with tariffs, most of which will take effect next month, with some in December.

Approved by 26 EU countries -- with Hungary voting against -- the list of products is weighted towards states held by Trump's Republicans.