No express lane: EU Gateway Office won't give preferential treatment for Indian visa applications, say lawyers
The European Union’s (EU) decision to set up a “Legal Gateway Office" in India under the EU-India Comprehensive Framework of Cooperation on Mobility, announced alongside the conclusion of the India-EU free trade agreement, will not create any special immigration rights or fast-track visas for Indians seeking to work or study in Europe, lawyers told Mint.