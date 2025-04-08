EU mulls 25% tariff on some US goods, drops planned 50% retaliatory tariff on American whiskey

The European Union has dropped a planned 50% retaliatory tariff on American whiskey as it’s proposing 25% tariffs on a selection of US goods in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s decision last month to put levies on aluminum and steel imports

Several member states had pushed for whiskey to be excluded in an effort to spare European wine and champagne producers from facing 200% tariffs threatened by Trump as retaliation.

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, shared a document, seen by Bloomberg, listing dozens of product categories it plans to target, but bourbon wasn’t included.

The list of targeted products is diverse and includes diamonds, motorcycles, pleasure boats, household appliances, safety glass, playing cards, tobacco, poultry and other agricultural products. Most face a 25% tariff, but a few would be hit with a 10% rate.

EU member states aim to approve the plan later this week and it would enter into force on April 15, although most of the duties wouldn’t be collected until mid-May. Tariffs on soybeans and several kinds of nuts would enter into force on Dec. 1.

As the EU continues to debate how to respond to Trump’s announcement of a broader 20% tariff on imports from the bloc, it’s trying to carefully calibrate its response to his earlier metals tariffs. Officials have said they want to leave room for a negotiation, but also want to show resolve.

Trump, however, indicated Monday that he is not considering a blanket pause on the global tariffs set to take effect Wednesday, even as he offered little specficity on what he’s seeking from trading partners in return for lower duty rates.

In an Oval Office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump repeated longstanding grievances with the EU, saying the bloc has treated the US unfairly, including by establishing non-tariff barriers to American products.

“They come up with rules and regulations that are just designed for one reason: that you can’t sell your product in those countries,” he said. “And we’re not going to let that happen.”

Whiskey Relief

In the meantime, however, the end of the whiskey tariff is prompting sighs of relief from American distillers. Europe is the industry’s biggest export market, and some firms had been scrambling to ship as much product there as possible before mid-April, when the tariffs had been set to take effect.

American whiskey was one of billions in US goods previously targeted by the European Commission, many politically sensitive goods in Republican-led states.

But EU wine and champagne producers may not be able to celebrate just yet. Trump had threatened to leverage 200% tariffs on EU alcohol importers if the EU followed through with its whiskey tariffs. Still, Trump hasn’t yet commented on the implications of the EU’s decision on American tariff policies.

The US-EU trade fight dates back to 2018, when Trump imposed hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. In response, the EU slapped a 25% tariff on American whiskey. That tariff was suspended in late 2021 as part of negotiations by former President Joe Biden, and since then, American whiskey has entered the EU tariff-free.

The 50% tariff, if it had taken effect, would have substantially affected US distiller Brown-Forman Corp, the maker of Jack Daniel’s, as the EU accounts for about 20% of the company’s net sales.

Europe is in the process of responding to new Trump administration tariffs. EU trade ministers met in Luxembourg to mull negotiation strategies and prepare potential countermeasures.

After discussions with member states and stakeholders in recent weeks, the EU is now targeting levies on billions of euros in goods.

The focus on whiskey became a line of pushback against Trump’s trade policy by Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, both Republicans from Kentucky. Bourbon is a major export for their state.

“Broad-based tariffs could have long-term consequences right in our backyard,” McConnell wrote in a February op-ed. The senator urged readers to consider the state’s “hardworking Kentuckians who craft 95% of the world’s bourbon.”