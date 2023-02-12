EU seeks currency convertibility from India

“On whether we should even consider this...my view is that it cannot be part of the FTA negotiations because the decision on capital account convertibility has to be a sovereign choice based on our internal assessment. It cannot be a subject matter of a free trade agreement…I am surprised at the EU asking for this in the FTA. The fact is, we have achieved progressive liberalization; and today, we are a fairly liberalized market as far as FDI is concerned and restrictions exist only with regard to specific sectors. Anything further has to be an internal regulatory process; and not a reaction to a FTA," said Anuradha. She added that capital account convertibility also comes with risks, as evidenced in the various banking and currency crises.