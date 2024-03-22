EU Seeks to End Russian Grain Imports With Steep Tariffs
SummaryThe move is part of an effort to curb Moscow’s export revenue and appease European farmers angry about imports of cheaper agricultural products.
BRUSSELS—In a big shift, the European Union is planning to impose tariffs on Russian grain, part of an effort to curb Moscow’s export revenue and appease European farmers who are angry about imports of cheaper agricultural products.
