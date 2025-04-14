EU suspends counter-tariffs on US goods until July 14 after Donald Trump’s 90-day pause

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday that the bloc would put planned tariffs on US goods on hold "to give negotiations a chance" after President Donald Trump's U-turn on massive duties.

The 27-nation bloc on Wednesday approved its first measures targeting US products, in retaliation for duties on steel and aluminium exports. It had yet to announce a response to Trump's universal tariffs -- which he has now paused for 90 days.

"While finalising the adoption of the EU countermeasures that saw strong support from our member states, we will put them on hold for 90 days," the European Commission president said in a statement.

"If negotiations are not satisfactory, our countermeasures will kick in."

The EU measures approved Wednesday target more than 20 billion euros' worth of US products, including soybeans, motorcycles and beauty products.

The bloc is still working on its response to Trump's universal tariffs -- which hit the EU at a rate of 20 percent -- and the ones imposed on the auto sector, and von der Leyen stressed that "preparatory work on further countermeasures continues".

"All options remain on the table," she said.

Brussels has made it clear however it would prefer to avoid retaliation.

In an earlier statement, the commission chief welcomed Trump's decision to pause his planned tariffs as an "important step towards stabilising the global economy".

European shares jumped on Thursday, with most indexes recording their biggest one-day gains since 2022, after U.S. President Donald Trump's pause on reciprocal tariffs for most trading partners prompted a huge relief rally following a brutal selloff.

The suspension of punishing tariffs on dozens of countries came less than 24 hours after they kicked in. In response, the European Union on Thursday paused its own countermeasures against around 21 billion euros worth of U.S. imports.

The pan-European STOXX 600 leapt 3.7%, and major regional bourses jumped between 3% and 4.7%.