EU to suspend US trade deal today over Greenland push? What we know as Trump ups the ante

Amid escalating tensions with the US over President Donald Trump's ambitions for Greenland, the European Parliament will soon announce the suspension of the approval of the US trade deal agreed in July.

According to a report by the BBC, the suspension is set to be announced in Strasbourg, France on Wednesday.

The suspension will mark an escalation in tensions between the US and the European Union (EU), which has gone up a notch following Trump's announcement of fresh, incremental tariffs on eight European nations over the Greenland issue.

Wednesday's announcement is expected to further rattle markets amid growing fears of a trade war, with shares on both sides of the Atlantic opening lower on Tuesday.

The EU-US trade deal The EU-US trade deal was crucial insofar as it had cooled tensions between the bloc and its ally across the Atlantic.

Struck in July in Scotland, the deal brought down US tariffs on European goods to 15%, from 30% earlier, with the EU agreeing to invest in the US and make changes to boost American exports.

That said, the deal still needs formal approval from the European Parliament to become official, something that is an unlikely possibility at this stage.

On Saturday, within hours of Trump announcing fresh tariffs on eight European nations over the Greenland issue, Manfred Weber, an influential German member of European Parliament, said that “approval [of the EU-US trade deal] is not possible at this stage”, as per the BBC.

Further, Bernd Lange, who chairs the European Parliament's committee on international trade, said there was "no alternative" but to suspend the EU-US trade deal due to Trump's threats.

"By threatening the territorial integrity and sovereignty of an EU member state and by using tariffs as a coercive instrument, the US undermines the stability and predictability of EU–US trade relations," Lange was quoted as saying.

It should be noted that Lange's committee needs to sign off on the EU-US trade deal before it heads to the European Parliament for a final vote.

EU to retaliate further? Beyond the suspension of the EU-US trade deal as an immediate response to Trump's threats, there is also a possibility of the bloc introducing retaliatory tariffs on American goods and services.

In 2025, in response to Trump's ‘Liberation Day’ tariff threats, the EU had said that it would impose levies on a whopping $109 billion of US goods and services, but had held off on imposing the same in view of the EU-US trade deal.

However, BBC reported that the reprieve granted to American exports expires on 6 February 2026, and if the trade deal is called off as reported, levies on US goods and services could be implemented as soon as 7 February.