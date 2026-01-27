EU-India FTA to make premium food ingredients more accessible but turn up competitive heat
The India-EU free trade agreement is set to reshape how Indian food companies source and think about premium ingredients, with lower tariffs opening the door to a wider range of European inputs.
BENGALURU: From specialty dairy and cocoa derivatives to gourmet cheese, olive oil and condiments, India’s free trade agreement with the European Union announced on Tuesday is expected to make high-quality ingredients more accessible to domestic manufacturers that have historically faced high import costs, industry executives told Mint.