Europe Braces for Trade Hit as Global Commerce Slows

Trade spats are an increasingly common feature of relationships between the West and China. Shares in French cognac makers plummeted this month after the Chinese government opened an antidumping probe into imports of the brandy from the European Union. The move was widely seen as a politically motivated one-two after the EU opened its own investigation into China’s subsidies for electric-vehicle makers, reportedly at the behest of the French government, a major shareholder in automaker Renault.