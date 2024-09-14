Europe has a painful choice: War vs welfare | Mint

Europe has a painful choice: War vs welfare
Tom Fairless , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 14 Sep 2024, 03:28 PM IST
- Despite promising to raise military spending since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, European nations, Germany in particular, are proving reluctant to sacrifice their generous welfare programs to pay for it.
GÖRLITZ, Germany—When the Cold War ended, European governments slashed their military budgets and spent a windfall of several trillion dollars on social programs—a popular policy with voters when Europe faced few external threats and enjoyed the security protection of the U.S.
