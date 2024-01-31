Europe regulates its way to last place
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 31 Jan 2024, 10:49 AM IST
SummaryFrom mergers to artificial intelligence, the EU’s aggressive rule making hampers its ability to compete with China and the U.S.
These are humbling times for Europe. The continent barely escaped recession late last year as the U.S. boomed. It is losing out to the U.S. on artificial intelligence, and to China on electric vehicles.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less