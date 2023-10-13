Europe should not copy Bidenomics

The best policies for Europe would build on its past market-friendly approach. The EU should foster a common and contested green single market—including services and capital—which means restraining state aid. It should let the carbon price for new sectors increase faster than planned, and get serious about a climate dividend for citizens. And it should trade freely with allies so that the vast tasks of decarbonisation, de-risking sensitive supply chains and boosting defence can be undertaken at the lowest cost. The EU would be neither more secure nor richer if it had national champions producing 27 different types of tank.