Europe takes radical steps to boost production; ‘There is no other option’
Tom Fairless , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 02 May 2024, 06:07 PM IST
SummaryEU official Thierry Breton wants state spending to support domestic manufacturing to compete with China and the U.S.—a reversal of longtime policy to clamp down on national subsidies.
FLAMANVILLE, France—Early this year, a top European Union official made an eye-catching proposal: A €100 billion public fund that would curb Europe’s reliance on U.S. defense manufacturers, who make nearly two-thirds of Europe’s military hardware.
