Europe takes radical steps to boost production; ‘There is no other option’

At stake is Europe’s manufacturing sector, the bedrock of its economy, which is losing ground in the race to build the industries of the future. Chinese electric-car companies are starting to flood Europe with affordable EVs. Europe’s share of global semiconductor production, critical for high-tech products including cars, is a fraction of that of the U.S. or China. And the U.S. is expected to surpass Europe in production of batteries by 2030, with China far ahead of both.