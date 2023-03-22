European carbon tax may cast a cloud over FTA talks

European carbon tax may cast a cloud over FTA talks1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 11:40 PM IST
The EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)—a tax on the bloc’s imports of iron and steel, cement, fertilisers, aluminium and electricity—comes into force on 1 October.
New Delhi: India should take up the European Union’s proposed carbon tax with the bloc as it could attract a 20-35% duty on key Indian shipments, potentially clouding free trade talks between the two sides, trade experts said.
