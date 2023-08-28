European countries have no idea how to woo India
Summary
- America has had much more success in drawing it closer
CHINA’S BELLIGERENT turn under Xi Jinping and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have had many unforeseen consequences, from a crisis over a spy balloon to reinvigorating NATO. One of the most significant side-effects of the new age of aggressive autocracies has been a push by the West to draw India closer. In June Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, undertook a state visit to Washington, where he was feted by the White House, Congress and business leaders alike.