European travel just got harder after SAS pilots strike
- Scandinavian carrier said 50% of flights will be affected per day, while executive at European discounter easyJet resigns
Pilots at Scandinavia’s main airline walked out, starting a strike that the carrier said will hobble operations and add to a growing list of air travel woes on both sides of the Atlantic.
About 1,000 pilots at SAS AB, which has hubs in Denmark, Sweden and Norway, started the strike after talks with management fell through earlier on Monday. SAS said it would scrap about half of all scheduled flights each day of the strike, with cancellations already racking up. The airline warned that the financial fallout from the industrial action could jeopardize the company’s survival.
“A strike at this point is devastating for SAS," Chief Executive Anko van der Werff said.
The strike threatens to escalate a series of air-travel disruptions across Europe, where airlines have struggled with staff shortages as they try to meet pent up demand in the wake of the lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions. Underscoring the severity of the disruption across the continent, one of Europe’s biggest airlines said Monday that one of its top executives had resigned as it struggles to meet surging demand.
In the U.S., meanwhile, airlines and airports wrestled with cancellations and delays amid high demand and bad weather over the three-day July Fourth weekend. By Saturday evening, more than 600 U.S. flights had been canceled and more than 4,000 were delayed, according to FlightAware.
SAS said that around 30,000 passengers a day will be affected by the strikes. It warned that it would struggle to rebook affected customers on similar flights due to its being the peak summer season and the strain the aviation industry is facing as it tries to rapidly boost flying. Passengers will be given the option to reschedule canceled flights, claim refunds, or find alternative routes and claim reimbursement from the airline.
SAS is in the midst of arranging a $2.9 billion financial lifeline that includes the conversion of debt into equity and the raising of new cash. It is trying to repair its balance sheet and cut costs after the impact of Covid-lockdowns and travel restrictions. The airline has been at loggerheads with its pilots in the past few months as both sides have negotiated pay cuts to help keep the airline afloat. Pilots have criticized SAS for hiring new crew through two new subsidiaries instead of bringing back aviators that were let go during the pandemic.
The strike comes as airlines and airports, including Ryanair Holdings PLC, Brussels Airlines and Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport have faced their own strikes from staff over pay as inflation concerns rise just as the industry comes back from its near two-year pandemic hiatus.
EasyJet PLC, meanwhile, said Chief Operating Officer Peter Bellew had resigned effective July 1 and been succeeded on an interim basis by the airline’s director of flight operations, David Morgan.
The discount carrier based in Luton, England, has come under fire from passengers for thousands of cancellations, many last-minute, and long delays across its network.
EasyJet last month said it had flown seven times as many passengers in both April and May as it did last year amid the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the quarter ended June 30, it had planned to fly around 22 million customers, a 550% jump in passenger numbers from a year earlier.
That is less than it originally planned as it worked to bring back enough staff to manage the sharp increase in flying that has overwhelmed both airlines and airports.
London’s Gatwick Airport and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, two of easyJet’s biggest bases, have been among the hardest hit by those staffing shortages. Both airports have placed caps on incoming flights in the past month to try to limit the number of late cancellations, lessen delays and ease long waiting lines at check-in and security.
EasyJet said it would rein in its own capacity-growth plans through September, cutting around 10,000 flights to meet the airport flight caps and to try to pre-emptively reduce disruption levels across its network. The move is separate to thousands of flights the airline has scrapped since the start of the summer flying season.
“Everyone at easyJet remains absolutely focused on delivering a safe and reliable operation this summer," Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement announcing Mr. Bellew’s resignation.
The airline also said it would hire fully-crewed aircraft, known as wet-leasing, to help manage staff shortages, and it warned that the move, along with compensation for passengers and the additional expenses managing the disruption, would lead to higher costs in the full year.
The airline has said it is struggling to find enough new employees in a very tight labor market. The issue is being compounded by monthslong waits for background checks that are needed to grant crew airport access.
In addition to the staffing struggles, easyJet is in the midst of nine days of strikes from its Spain-based cabin crew, spread over three weekends this month. Striking staff are asking for a 40% increase in basic pay.
Mr. Bellew joined easyJet as chief operating officer 2½ years ago after holding the same position at easyJet’s bigger rival, Ryanair. The executive has clashed with ground staff and pilot unions over contract negotiations and furlough schemes through Covid and over his handling of schedules this summer. He didn’t immediately respond to a request to comment Monday.
Mr. Morgan, Mr. Bellew’s interim replacement, previously performed the role in a temporary capacity through 2019.
