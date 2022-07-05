European travel just got harder after SAS pilots strike

SAS is in the midst of arranging a $2.9 billion financial lifeline that includes the conversion of debt into equity and the raising of new cash. It is trying to repair its balance sheet and cut costs after the impact of Covid-lockdowns and travel restrictions. The airline has been at loggerheads with its pilots in the past few months as both sides have negotiated pay cuts to help keep the airline afloat. Pilots have criticized SAS for hiring new crew through two new subsidiaries instead of bringing back aviators that were let go during the pandemic.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}