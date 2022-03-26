Europe’s energy woes are rerouting global gas flows

American producers had 115 bcm of LNG capacity last year. Most exports went to Asia, with only about 22 bcm heading to Europe. U.S. capacity will increase to 130 bcm this year, and producers could probably deliver more to Europe than they currently do to Asia because the trips are shorter, allowing them to do more runs. It takes about 10 to 11 days to ship from the Gulf of Mexico to Northern Europe, versus between 20 and 34 days to Asia, according to Sindre Knutsson, analyst at Rystad Energy.