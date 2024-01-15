Europe’s Growth Engine Is Broken

Germany’s storied auto industry is struggling with competition from Tesla and upstart Chinese rivals, which are ramping up electric-vehicle sales in Europe. Car production in Germany is more than 25% below its mid-2010s level, according to the German Association of the Automotive Industry, a lobby group. German manufacturing output as a whole is smaller than in 2019 and shrinking, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a club of mainly rich countries.