Europe’s new plan to safeguard its economy
Summary
- But finding consensus is hard
As the Chinese proverb almost says, a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single white paper. That, at least, is how a lot of EU policy is made. On January 24th the European Commission published a series of such papers and proposals on how to monitor and restrict exports of sensitive technology and investment in these sectors abroad (read: China). It also presented legislation on screening investment by foreign firms in Europe.