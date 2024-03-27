Europe’s new plan to safeguard its economy

But EU countries have quickly discovered how hard that is. Many member states are simply too small to have the analytical capabilities to do it thoroughly. “On Russian sanctions, we voted with the Germans in the hope that they had done the analysis," says the representative of one midsized member state. The various risk assessments that the commission in October recommended that member states conduct are still going on. In February the commission plans to report on security risks for the most critical four tech industries: advanced semiconductors, AI, quantum computing and biotech. Reports on other risks—the resilience of supply chains, the safety of critical infrastructure, and exposure to economic coercion—and more sectors, such as energy technologies and advanced materials, will follow.