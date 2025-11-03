Europe’s role reversal: The problem economies are now further north
Chelsey Dulaney , David Luhnow , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 03 Nov 2025, 02:33 pm IST
France, the U.K. and Germany have rising budget deficits and debt, while the former crisis hot spots in the south look financially healthier.
The European debt crisis of the early 2010s created an image of a continent cleaved in two: The fiscally responsible core countries led by Germany versus the spendthrift southern periphery of Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain—disdainfully dubbed PIGS.
