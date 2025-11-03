Europe’s role reversal: The problem economies are now further north

The U.K., too, is struggling to address its rising debt and soaring spending. Prime Minister Keir Starmer shelved a plan to pare back some disability benefits this summer after lawmakers in his own Labour Party rebelled. In the coming weeks, the government is set to announce a budget plan that relies largely on tax increases instead of spending cuts. The U.K. government has pledged to balance the budget and bring down its debt burden by the end of the decade, though economists are skeptical those goals will be met.