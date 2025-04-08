Europe has no escape from stagnation

The continent’s leaders have explored making use of the EU’s budget-deficit rules to spend more on defence, in order to protect against possible future Russian aggression. Germany, one of the bloc’s most miserly members, needs to invest and has the money, which the next government may make use of after a forthcoming election. Greater government spending should therefore offer some support to the European economy, but it is unlikely to provide a large boost. Italy has to cut spending to stabilise its debt; France has to do so to bring down an outsize deficit.