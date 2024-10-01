Eurozone inflation hits central bank’s target for first time in over three years

Germany in particular is facing a growing risk of recession after the economy unexpectedly contracted in the year’s second quarter, as a beleaguered factory sector continues to struggle to get back on its feet following the blow from the Russia-Ukraine crisis. In the latest sign that a faltering economy could hit the jobs market, auto supplier Bertrandt said Monday that it will cut up to 1,200 positions in Germany in the face of weak demand, trade snarls and hotter competition from outside Europe.