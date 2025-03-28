Euro-Zone Inflation Stuck Above 2% May Keep ECB Outcome Open

(Bloomberg) -- Crucial euro-zone inflation data next week may reveal only limited improvement, offering arguments for both sides of the debate on whether to cut interest rates again.

Consumer prices probably rose 2.2% in March from a year earlier, according to the median forecast of 35 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. That would be a five-month low, but still stuck above the 2% level targeted by the European Central Bank.

Similarly, the underlying core measure that strips out volatile elements such as energy is seen weakening slightly to 2.5%, exceeding the goal by an even wider margin.

As one of the last pieces of hard data awaited by officials before the April 17 decision, the consumer-price report on Tuesday is likely to the most closely watched in months.

With less than three weeks to go before that meeting, the outcome still appears wide open. ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos insisted on Thursday that it’s too early to say whether officials should cut borrowing costs again or pause easing.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“We see the March reading holding steady — a surprise in either direction could impact the ECB’s next rate decision.”

—Jamie Rush, chief European economist. For full preview, click here

While any evidence of progress toward 2% will be touted by dovish officials favoring another reduction, the persistence of above-target inflation and the risks of consumer-price pressures from a German spending spree may embolden their hawkish colleagues.

A more emphatic reading in the data could still leave the result unresolved, given the need for policymakers to gauge the economic impact of US President Donald Trump’s trade war, which is set to intensify with another round of tariffs on Wednesday.

National numbers released on Friday have favored the doves’ case. Inflation in both France and Spain was slower than economists forecast, while the result for Belgium of 3.6% was far less than the 4.4% outcome in February.

In Germany, the region’s biggest economy, consumer prices probably rose 2.4% from a year earlier, down from 2.6% the previous month, the median prediction of economists shows, while forecasters anticipate a slight pickup in Italy to 1.8%. Those reports are due on Monday.

“The latest figures I’ve seen regarding inflation in individual countries are encouraging,” Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, one of the hawks of the Governing Council, said on Friday. But “often, when the goal is within reach, you tend to become overly optimistic. And I would almost like to warn against that.”

Earlier in the week, Executive Board member Piero Cipollone argued that the case for a rate cut has already strengthened.

“We are likely to reach our inflation objective sooner than our latest projections indicate,” he told Spanish newspaper Expansion.“We will go into the next meeting with new data that we will have to assess. If the path and our narrative are confirmed, from my perspective there is room to relax our monetary policy further.”

--With assistance from Alexander Weber.

