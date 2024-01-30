Eurozone Likely Sank Into Recession, But Worst Could Be Over
SummaryThe eurozone is expected to have slipped into a shallow recession in the second half of 2023, but improving survey data, a robust jobs market and expectations of interest-rate cuts suggest the worst could be over for the 20-nation bloc.
