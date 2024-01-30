Eurozone Likely Sank Into Recession, But Worst Could Be Over

The eurozone is expected to have slipped into a shallow recession in the second half of 2023, but improving survey data, a robust jobs market and expectations of interest-rate cuts suggest the worst could be over for the 20-nation bloc.

Data for the eurozone’s gross domestic product in the fourth quarter—showing whether its economy grew or contracted—will be released Tuesday at 1000 GMT. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expect a 0.1% decline, matching the previous quarter’s. A recession is typically defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Many of the difficulties in the eurozone emerge from its largest economy, Germany. The country’s data agency all but confirmed in preliminary statistics earlier in January that it entered a recession in the second half of the year, saying GDP dipped 0.3% in the final quarter.

The country of around 83 million people has suffered from falling global demand for its key market of manufacturing goods, particularly from China, and has had wean itself off cheap Russian energy following that country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Germany is also contending with a fragile coalition government, which has been at loggerheads over its budget, and a longer-term switch to renewable energy sources.

However, the energy price-shock that came after the start of the war in Ukraine means that the eurozone as yet avoiding the recession tag should in fact be regarded as a success, Investec economist Sandra Horsfield said in a research note. France and Spain’s economies are expected to have grown in the fourth quarter, the economists polled by the WSJ estimated, while data published for Belgium said GDP there grew 0.4%.

“We do think better times lie ahead of the eurozone," Horsfield said.

“Germany itself might struggle for longer, not least under the weight of more fiscal tightening necessitated by the unexpected ruling of the constitutional court requiring extra efforts to balance the books. But receding inflation lifts real purchasing power in a tight labor market, and rate cuts ought to help too," she added.

Money markets are expecting a first European Central Bank interest-rate cut in April, but its President Christine Lagarde stressed at last week’s monetary-policy meeting that it was premature for policymakers to be discussing them.

The eurozone remains plagued by low demand for both goods and services, with little sign of an imminent recovery, according to ING senior economist Bert Colijn.

However, the improvement in a key datapoint for January—the composite purchasing managers’ index, which measures sentiment across the services and manufacturing sectors—shows cautious signs of bottoming out of the economy, he wrote in a note. Figures released last week showed it ticked up to 47.9 in January from 47.6 in December. Indeed, the slowing pace of contracting orders in particular reveals that the weakest point could be over, Colijn said.

“Whether this is enough to show positive GDP growth in the first quarter depends on February and March," he said.

However, even a modicum of expansion at the start of 2024 leaves the eurozone trailing well behind the U.S. economy, which charged ahead with a GDP rise of 3.3% in the fourth quarter, the Commerce Department said Thursday. The eurozone might, then, continue to struggle with competitiveness even after it returns to dependable growth.

Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@wsj.com